Ne-Yo, Becky G and Chloe Flower collaborating for Disney's 'Magical Holiday Celebration'

This weekend, Disney's "Magical Holiday Celebration" will air on ABC and we caught up with some of the show's performers who are teaming up for some original collaborations.

The holidays aren't complete without a little Disney magic.

Fans at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World are excited to see Ne-Yo and he's excited to see them.

"I've said it before, I'll say it again - I have some of the most amazing fans on the face of this planet. That has been true for a very long time and it's still true today," he said.

Ne-Yo is teaming up with Chloe Flower and Becky G for a Christmas collaboration.

"It's going to be really, really exciting and I get to sit in the back and watch them go crazy," Flower said.

"The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration" airs Sunday, Nov. 27 on ABC.

