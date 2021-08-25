Disney Store locations closing in Lakewood, Sherman Oaks, Thousand Oaks, Torrance, Valencia

This is happening as Target gets ready to open more than 100 Disney shops inside its stores, and Disney shifts its focus to e-commerce.
Forty stores have already been closed across the country. Eighteen of them are being shut down in the latest round of closures.
Among them are Lakewood Center, Westfield Fashion Square in Sherman Oaks and The Oaks in Thousand Oaks.
Also, the stores at the Del Amo Mall in Torrance and Valencia Town Center are closing.
Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
