Disney Store locations closing in Lakewood, Sherman Oaks, Thousand Oaks, Torrance, Valencia

These SoCal Disney Stores are closing by mid-September

We now know which local Disney Stores are closing by mid-September.

This is happening as Target gets ready to open more than 100 Disney shops inside its stores, and Disney shifts its focus to e-commerce.

Forty stores have already been closed across the country. Eighteen of them are being shut down in the latest round of closures.

Among them are Lakewood Center, Westfield Fashion Square in Sherman Oaks and The Oaks in Thousand Oaks.

Also, the stores at the Del Amo Mall in Torrance and Valencia Town Center are closing.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.



"We're setting out on a new adventure with Disney to bring magical shopping experiences to our guests," Target said in a statement.

