Cinderella Castle at Disney World to receive royal makeover this summer

ORLANDO, Florida -- Disney World wants to add even more magic to its Cinderella Castle.

The iconic centerpiece of Disney's Magic Kingdom park is getting a makeover.

According to the resort's website, work on the castle will get underway in the coming weeks, and continue through the summer.

The royal makeover comes just as the Cinderella movie celebrated its 70th anniversary box office debut over the weekend.

The castle is located at the Walt Disney Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
