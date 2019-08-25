Disney unveils 'historic transformation' of Epcot park in Walt Disney World at D23 Parks panel

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Change is coming to Disney's Epcot theme park in Florida!
During its D23 Expo in Anaheim on Sunday morning, the company detailed plans for its multi-year "historic transformation" of the 37-year-old Walt Disney World park, which will feature four different neighborhoods: World Discovery, World Showcase, World Celebration and World Nature.
Disney said: "These neighborhoods will be filled with new experiences rooted in authenticity and innovation that take you to new destinations, where the real is made fantastic in a celebration of curiosity, hands-on wonder and the magic of possibility."
On Oct. 1, 2019, for Walt Disney Imagineering will open a preview experience in the Odyssey Events Pavilion to give visitors a closer look at what's coming to the park. In the meantime, here's a look at what's coming in each neighborhood:
World Showcase
Disney's description: "World Showcase will continue to be a celebration of culture, cuisine, architecture and traditions - infused with new magic."
Highlights of Sunday's announcements: "Mary Poppins"-inspired attraction coming to United Kingdom pavilion; Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along and Remy's Ratatouille Adventure attraction coming to France pavilion; 360-degree Wondrous China experience coming to China pavilion.
World Celebration
Disney's description: "World Celebration will offer new experiences that connect us to one another and the world around us."
Highlights of Sunday's announcements: New narration and score coming for Spaceship Earth ride; new live events pavilion will serve as the home base for Epcot festivals; Epcot park entrance will be revamped.
World Nature
Disney's description: "World Nature is dedicated to understanding and preserving the beauty, awe and balance of the natural world. It will include The Land and The Seas with Nemo & Friends pavilions.
Highlights of Sunday's announcements: "Awesome Planet" film which showcases beauty, diversity and dynamic story of the planet will debut in 2020; previously announced "Moana" attraction will be part of this neighborhood.
World Discovery
Disney's description: "In World Discovery, stories about science, technology and intergalactic adventure come to life."
Highlights of Sunday's announcements: Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction includes planetarium-like exhibition that leads to 360-degree coaster; Mission: SPACE pavilion expansion includes Space 220 restaurant; PLAY! pavilion "digital metropolis" will include "games, activities and experiences...both real and virtual."
