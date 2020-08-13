Disney World opening COVID-19 testing site for employees, public in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla (KABC) -- Disney plans to open coronavirus testing sites at its Disney World properties this week.Disney agreed to have a state-run drive-thru COVID-19 testing site for workers and the public at the Florida theme park resort. The sites will be operated by the Florida Division of Emergency Management.That decision encouraged Actor's Equity Association to sign a memorandum of understanding allowing its actors, singers and stage managers to return to their jobs after more than a month. The union represents 750 Disney World workers.Disney officials said in a notice to its workers that there would be a dedicated testing lane for its workers and their families, and that reservations could be made for testing starting Thursday."As a reminder, testing is voluntary and Cast Members will not be paid for testing time," the notice said.Disney released a statement later Wednesday saying that allowing the testing locations was not in response to union demands."The Florida Division of Emergency Management will operate the location, which is available to cast members and their immediate families, as well as Florida residents," the statement said. "Our actions support all cast and our community at large."Meanwhile, Disneyland is evaluating COVID-19 testing options for its 31,000 employees at the Anaheim theme park resort, according to the Orange County Register.Disneyland and California Adventure both remain closed.Details on COVID-19 testing for Disneyland cast members is forthcoming, officials told the OC Register.