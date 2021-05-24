disneyland

Disneyland's 'Superhero' sandwich costs $100

By Chasarik, Krisann
EMBED <>More Videos

This sandwich at Disneyland costs $100

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- An all-new land coming to Disney California Adventure park will not only offer super-sized fun, but also a super-priced sandwich.

Avengers Campus at Disneyland is set to open June 4. It will include a new Marvel Land's Pym Test Kitchen restaurant where guests can buy a $100 Pym-ini sandwich. It is one of the most expensive food items at Disneyland, and the price has made headlines on several Disney fan sites.

So what do you get for $100? The sandwich includes salami, rosemary ham, provolone, sun-dried tomato spread on toasted focaccia. It comes with marinara dipping sauce and arugula salad.

While $100 is a lot of dough for a sandwich, the Pym-ini is large enough for six to eight people.

Pym Test Kitchen at Marvel Land will offer hero-sized meals and tiny treats. The quick-service restaurant will serve meals that have been shrunk or expanded in size.

Foods will be "resized" using Pym Particles, the same technology used to shrink Ant-Man and the Wasp. The Disney Parks Blog says customers can even watch the growing and shrinking of a pretzel as it makes its way through the quantum tunnel in front of the kitchen laboratory.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinktheme parkbizarrefoodietravelbuzzworthydisneydisneylandblogmarvelfoodie call
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEYLAND
Frights and spooky delights at the Disneyland Resort
Sneak peek at Princess Tiana's re-imagined Splash Mountain
Disney retires Fastpass, unveils paid Disney Genie+ service
Disney teases fully-immersive Star Wars-themed hotel
TOP STORIES
Grab your vaccine card! LA County mandate goes into effect tonight
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
OC oil spill investigation continues to focus on ship movement
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Show More
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
LASD searching for man suspected of fatally shooting brother
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
New OC Museum of Art to offer free admission
More TOP STORIES News