'A Touch of Disney' releases Foodie Guide for event

The limited-capacity, ticketed event kicks off at Disney California Adventure Park on March 18.
It will feature classic park eats with twists like the Fluffernutter Churro (a cinnamon-sugar churro topped with peanut butter sauce, marshmallow sauce and chocolate chips) and Carrot Cake Funnel Fries, according to Disney Parks Blog.
Fan-favorite items from the parks will also be returning including lobster nachos at the Lamplight Lounge, a Monte Cristo sandwich at the Smokejumpers Grill and Chili "Cone" Queso at the Cozy Cone Motel in Cars Land.
The event will have more than 25 locations serving food and beverages including six marketplaces themed for "A Touch of Disney."
Guests will be able to order on their phones using the Disneyland mobile app, according to the theme park's blog.
The experience will run Thursdays through Mondays from noon to 8 p.m. and requires a ticket to enter. It costs $75 and includes admission, parking and a $25 dollar dining card.
Click here for the full Foodie Guide.
The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Disneyland Resort and ABC7