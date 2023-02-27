Southern California man's 3,000 visits to Disneyland earn him Guinness World Record

Jeff Reitz of Huntington Beach has been certified a world record-holder after visiting Disneyland nearly 3,000 times in a row.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- You could call him a regular. Jeff Reitz of Huntington Beach has been certified a world record-holder after visiting Disneyland nearly 3,000 times in a row.

His 2,995 consecutive visits to the theme park recently earned him recognition from the Guinness Book of World Records.

Reitz says he started visting the park in 2012. He was out of work at the time and he and his friends had annual passes and thought it would be fun to keep returning, especially when the park announced a 24-hour event for Leap Day.

He ended up visiting the park every day for more than eight years, with his streak finally broken when Disneyland shut down during the pandemic in 2020.

Disneyland has presented Reitz with gifts over the years as he hit various milestones, including a certificate of Honorary Citizenship.