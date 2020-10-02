Arts & Entertainment

California theme park leaders oppose draft of reopening rules

Theme park industry leaders in California say they aren't pleased with proposed reopening guidance being considered by Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Theme park industry leaders in California say they aren't pleased with proposed reopening guidance being considered by Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration.

Erin Guerrero, executive director of the California Attractions and Parks Association, says amusement park leaders wanted changes to a draft they reviewed on Thursday and asked Newsom to continue conversations with industry leaders before finalizing the rules.

Nathan Click, a spokesman for the governor's office, told the Sacramento Bee the state planned to release the guidance Friday.

Anaheim officials are expecting guidelines from the state soon that will provide a path for reopening theme parks like Disneyland and Knott's Berry Farm.



A spokeswoman for California's health and human services agency said Friday that no announcement was immediately expected.

There is mounting pressure from elected officials and industry leaders to let theme parks reopen in California.

Amusement parks have been closed across the state for over six months, weighing heavily on the local economy.

Closed stores throughout Anaheim have been clear indicators of the devastating impact on the local economy during the ongoing closure of the Disneyland Resort because of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Business owners in the Anaheim area were further worried by Disney's announcement that it will lay off about 28,000 employees in its Parks, Experiences and Products division.

Subway restaurant owner, Rick Cerney, is one of the few still hanging in there at a strip mall less than a mile from Disney's theme parks. He said his shop, which relies on the park's tourism, has been operating at a loss.

"If Disney opens, the hotels open. Even if they're at 50%, we'll be okay, but at 0% -- that's not good," Cerney said.

The Desert Palms Hotel and Suites has been empty since mid-March, according to General Manager Fred Brown, down from 80 employees to three.

"We will not open until Disney does open," Cerney said.

The general manager says nearly three quarters of his business comes from the Anaheim theme parks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC7.
