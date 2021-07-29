Arts & Entertainment

Disneyland, Disney World will require guests, cast members to wear masks indoors

EMBED <>More Videos

CDC reverses mask policy, recommends people wear them in certain areas

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- As COVID-19 cases surge again throughout the country, Disneyland and Walt Disney World plan to require guests and cast members to wear masks while indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

The new policy, applying to all employees and guests ages 2 and up, takes effect Friday, July 30.

"We are adapting our health and safety guidelines based on guidance from health and government officials, and will require Cast Members and Guests ages 2 and up, to wear face coverings in all indoor locations at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort beginning Friday, July 30, regardless of vaccination status," park officials said in a media statement.

It comes after the CDC issued new guidance again recommending that everyone - vaccinated or not - wear masks while indoors in public settings. The state of California on Wednesday also made similar recommendations.

The CDC updated its guidance as the country faces a new spike in COVID-19 cases, primarily due to the highly-contagious delta variant.

Most of the new cases are among the unvaccinated, but health experts have noted that even those who have received the vaccine can carry and transmit the coronavirus. There are also breakthrough cases of vaccinated people developing COVID-19, but the symptoms are usually milder than among those who have not been vaccinated.

RELATED: Disneyland, California Adventure reopen - here's what you need to know
EMBED More News Videos

The "Happiest Place on Earth" reopened Friday, bringing back the magic of Disneyland and California Adventure after an unprecedented 13-month closure.



Disneyland reopened in late April after being closed for more than a year during the pandemic. It initially had strict mask requirements in place but later loosened those for vaccinated guests after the state of California reopened businesses and lifted most social distancing and mask requirements on June 15.

An insider's guide to visiting Avengers Campus at Disney CA Adventure
EMBED More News Videos

Planning a trip to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure? Here's everything you need to know before you experience the new land.





The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentorange countyanaheimfloridacaliforniaface maskcdcdisneycoronavirusdisneylanddisney worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Suspect arrested in double shooting at Corona movie theater
Activision Blizzard workers stage walkout at company office in Irvine
Bob Odenkirk in stable condition after collapse on set
Chase ends in El Monte with suspect in custody
Bay Area COVID-19 outbreak linked to concert by LA band
LA City Council approves plan to restrict homeless camps
Google, Facebook will require employees to be vaccinated
Show More
ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies at 72
Rams open training camp in Irvine
Amazon Fresh grocery stores are hiring hundreds of new employees
Los Feliz homeless encampment cleared nearly 1 year later
Texas deputy AG apologizes to Biles, calls her 'true patriot'
More TOP STORIES News