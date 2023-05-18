Disneyland lays out long-term expansion proposal to OC business leaders

Disney pitched what the Anaheim theme park resort district could look like over the next three decades, according to reports.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Disney wants to expand Disneyland and it appears talks are getting serious.

According to a report published by the OC Register on Wednesday, the company laid out its long-term expansion proposal to business leaders.

Not only would it bring attractions from international parks, but there would be more retail and parking space.

The OC Register said Disneyland resort President Ken Potrock spoke before the OC Forum at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel about the "DisneylandForward" proposal.

The presentation served as a town hall meeting where Disneyland laid out its case to Orange County business and civic leaders detailing the tourism, tax revenue and employment benefits of the proposal.

Meanwhile, the city of Anaheim is hosting hearings to get feedback from residents.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.