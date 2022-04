ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A whole slew of new experiences are coming to the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim.The Paradise Pier Hotel will soon be undergoing a transformation to give it a new Pixar theme. A new walkway is also under construction to give guests at the hotel a direct entrance to Disney California Adventure.Later this summer, guests at Disneyland Resort hotels will also be allowed early entrance to the parks.More shopping and dining experiences are also in the words for Downtown Disney.