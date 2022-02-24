Disneyland parking trams return after nearly two years

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11575327" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Vaccinated guests planning to visit Disneyland and Disney California Adventure are no longer required to wear masks in most indoor areas.

ANEHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- The "Happiest Place on Earth" just got a little easier to navigate, with trams at Disneyland Resort returning to service Wednesday.The trams take guests from the Mickey and Friends and Pixar Pals parking structures directly to the park. They had been out of service since the park reopened amid the lingering pandemic."We have been waiting a long time to have these trams back, and we picked today to come this week so that we can ride the trams with everyone else," visitor Arielle Cashion told Eyewitness News.It was a star-studded affair as Mickey and Minnie were among the first on board."We were just here after Christmas and we did over 20,000 steps," Disneyland guest Kim Green said. "Anything to decrease steps is great.""The tram is kind of significant in that it is the magical welcome in the morning, and it is the kiss goodnight in the evening," Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock said.Potrock says it's a sign of momentum at the resort.Thirty thousand cast members are back to work, with more being hired every day.Nighttime spectaculars are back, and wearing a mask is no longer required if fully vaccinated.Next week, the Food and Wine Festival returns.And they're continuing to invest, with guests soon able to enjoy a reimagined Toontown and Downtown Disney."They have been hungry to get back some normalcy in their lives," Potrock said. "Disneyland is a symbol of that normalcy."Following the resort's darkest days, Disney enthusiasts say it's a good time to believe in the magic once again.