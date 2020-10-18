Business

Disneyland employees, fans rally outside theme park to protest monthslong closure

Fans, employees and others rallied outside Disneyland Saturday morning in hopes of pressuring state officials into reopening the theme park, which has been closed since March 14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ANAHEIM, Calif, (KABC) -- Fans, employees and others rallied outside Disneyland Saturday morning in hopes of pressuring state officials into reopening the theme park, which has been closed since March 14 due to the COVID-19
pandemic.

The rally comes weeks after Disney announced it would lay off 28,000 employees due in part to the unwillingness of Gov. Gavin Newson and other state officials to lift restrictions that would allow the park, and others across the state, to reopen.

"We want to see Disneyland reopen. I'm one of the 28,000 cast members that's currently been laid off, have been furloughed since March," said one employee. "If Disneyland is open worldwide, why can't Disneyland in Anaheim be open? I think the governor needs to give us a chance to open, and they keep asking but he keeps pushing the bar farther back."

RELATED: Newsom: 'No hurry' to let theme parks reopen

Despite Disneyland and Disney California Adventure remaining closed, Downtown Disney is open for business.

Newsom has said he is taking a cautious approach to re-opening the California economy after an earlier effort led to a major spike in coronavirus cases that lasted for weeks and resulted in many reopened businesses having to shut down for a second time.

RELATED: Ongoing closure of Disneyland taking toll on Anaheim economy
EMBED More News Videos

Six months after closing because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there's still no sign of an upcoming reopening at the Disneyland Resort theme parks and leaders with the city of Anaheim say their economy is feeling it.



City News Service contributed to this report.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessanaheimorange countycaliforniagavin newsomprotestdisneylandcalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IE fruit vendor in coma after car plows through cart
Ice Cube responds to backlash over Trump collaboration
LAPD arrests suspects after chase through Expo Park neighborhood
Seager homers again, Dodgers force NLCS Game 7 with 3-1 win
Burbank now enforcing mask wearing in public spaces
'Home Improvement' actor Zachery Ty Bryan arrested in Oregon
'Happy Halloween LA' drive-thru event
Show More
OC siblings' viral TikTok video soars to 17 million views
Women's March rallies held across U.S. urging vote for change
Former sergeant votes from hospital bed before he dies
LASD deputies shoot, kill man in Willowbrook incident
Dodgers win, force Game 6 against Atlanta Braves
More TOP STORIES News