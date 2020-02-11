Society

Disneyland raises prices on tickets, annual passes

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- The happiest place on earth just got a little more expensive on Tuesday.

Disneyland has raised prices of its tickets, including some single-day passes, multi-day passes and annual passes, according to Disneyland Resort.

The price for the most premium single-day tickets increased by 3 percent, 5 percent for parkhopper tickets and 5 percent for premium annual passes. The cost remains the same for single-day, lower-priced tickets and a mid-priced parkhopper ticket.

The price increase comes ahead of the theme park's opening of the Avenger's Campus, which will open this summer.

EMBED More News Videos

Do you have what it takes to become a superhero? Find out at Avengers Campus, which begins "recruiting" at Disney California Adventure park in summer 2020!



In addition, Disneyland's previous three-tier system has changed to a five-tier system. Single-day tickets previously ranged from $104 to $149. The five-tier system tickets range from $104 to $154.

The cheapest annual pass has increased from $399 to $419, and the most expensive passes, Signature and Signature Plus, increased by $50 to $1,449.

The cost of parking remains the same at $25.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC-owned television station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyanaheimorange countyticketsamusement parkdisneyland
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Disneyland Resort launches special ticket offer for SoCal residents
Rise of the Resistance opens at Disneyland: Here's what you need to know
Disneyland's Avengers Campus begins 'recruiting' in 2020
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
More TOP STORIES News