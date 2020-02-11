Disneyland raises prices on tickets, annual passes

Disneyland has raised prices of its tickets, including some single-day passes, multi-day passes and annual passes, according to Disneyland Resort.
The price for the most premium single-day tickets increased by 3 percent, 5 percent for parkhopper tickets and 5 percent for premium annual passes. The cost remains the same for single-day, lower-priced tickets and a mid-priced parkhopper ticket.
The price increase comes ahead of the theme park's opening of the Avenger's Campus, which will open this summer.
In addition, Disneyland's previous three-tier system has changed to a five-tier system. Single-day tickets previously ranged from $104 to $149. The five-tier system tickets range from $104 to $154.
The cheapest annual pass has increased from $399 to $419, and the most expensive passes, Signature and Signature Plus, increased by $50 to $1,449.
The cost of parking remains the same at $25.
Disney is the parent company of this ABC-owned television station.