Disneyland drops mask requirement for vaccinated guests in most indoor areas

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Vaccinated guests planning to visit Disneyland and Disney California Adventure are no longer required to wear masks in most indoor areas.

The new mask policy took effect Thursday, according to revised visitor guidelines. Visitors over the age of 2 who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 are still required to wear masks indoors at the Anaheim theme parks.

All guests must wear a mask while in Disney shuttles and in "health settings," including First Aid areas, regardless of vaccination status.

Park officials noted that for unvaccinated people still required to wear masks, "neck gaiters, open-chin, triangle bandanas and face coverings containing valves, mesh material or holes of any kind are not acceptable face coverings."

This comes after California's indoor mask mandate expired on Wednesday amid declining cases of the coronavirus omicron variant.

City News Service contributed to this report.
