Distress calls report sinking boats at 'boat parade' in support of Pres. Trump

This photo shows a Trump 2020 flag waving on a post at the back of a boat in Rock Hill, Md. (Shutterstock)

AUSTIN, Texas -- Authorities in Texas confirmed to ABC News they are responding to "multiple distress calls" and "a few boats have sunk" where a "boat parade" in support of President Donald Trump was being held Saturday afternoon.

The incidents were reported at Lake Travis in Travis County, home of the state capital Austin.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
