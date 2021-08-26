Guy Fieri cook meals for firefighters in NorCal, including firefighters from LA

Fieri and his crew fed firefighters battling the Dixie Fire, lifting spirits with delicious, fresh-cooked meals.
Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters are in the region to help in the firefighting efforts, and they received some of Fieri's hospitality as well.
"FFs assigned to the #DixieFire received a heartfelt home cooked meal courtesy of @GuyFieri. Guy brought his truck, team & all the fixings to show his appreciation to everyone working on this incident. Thanks for the delicious meal, Guy!" L.A. County Fire Department posted on Twitter.
FFs assigned to the #DixieFire received a heartfelt home cooked meal courtesy of @GuyFieri. Guy brought his truck, team & all the fixings to show his appreciation to everyone working on this incident.— LACoFD (@LACOFD) August 25, 2021
Thanks for the delicious meal, Guy!
Pictured is #LACoFD Strike Team 1103A. pic.twitter.com/dwLaXa5Ft5
The San Jose Fire Department tweeted photos of celebrity chef Guy Fieri and its firefighters at the Dixie fire's base camp at the Lassen County Fairgrounds in Susanville.
#SJFD's been providing #MutualAid across CA since June. It's a challenging & rewarding experience for our members. Big thanks to @GuyFieri for providing meals to crews at the #DixieFire base camp today. Also pictured is TF-2278 heading to rotate crews assigned to the #CaldorFire. pic.twitter.com/uN4u7fT98c— San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) August 25, 2021
Fieri, known for providing meals to first responders, was serving up food at the Dixie Fire base camp.
The Dixie Fire has burned more than 735,000 acres in Butte, Plumas and three other counties, drawing firefighters from across the state to help.
