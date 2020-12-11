DMV announces suspension of behind-the-wheel driving tests amid pandemic

Starting Monday, such tests will be halted for at least two weeks, the DMV said.
Driving tests are required for first-time drivers and commercial license applicants.
The agency is also offering seniors who are age 70 and older the opportunity to renew their driver's license without having to visit a local field office.
What CA seniors need to know about online DMV options to avoid in-person visits
"Based on our math, 98% of the things you need to do with the DMV you can do online," said California DMV director Steve Gordon.
Licenses that expired March 1, 2020, and throughout the COVID-19 emergency, are eligible for online renewal which also includes renewing the REAL ID.
