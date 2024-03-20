Search underway for missing swimmer in water at Dockweiler Beach

An all-out search is underway for a missing swimmer who disappeared in the water at Dockweiler Beach.

An all-out search is underway for a missing swimmer who disappeared in the water at Dockweiler Beach.

An all-out search is underway for a missing swimmer who disappeared in the water at Dockweiler Beach.

An all-out search is underway for a missing swimmer who disappeared in the water at Dockweiler Beach.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An all-out search is underway for a missing swimmer who disappeared in the water at Dockweiler Beach.

Lifeguards were called to the area near Vista Del Mar for a person who went into the water and did not come back out around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to the Los Angeles Fire County Department.

Multiple dive teams were in the water looking for the swimmer who has not been identified. Lifeguard boats were also deployed.

A helicopter was going to join the search but it could not fly because of fog in the area.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.