Dodger baseball means it's time for Dodger dogs; the SoCal company that supplies the tasty tradition

A trip to Dodger Stadium means the traditional treat of a Dodger dog; meet the family owned company suppling the delicious dogs to hungry baseball fans.

VERNON (KABC) -- Nothing says it's time for Dodger baseball quite like a having a Dodger dog. So where does this iconic dog come from? They are homegrown... in Vernon, at Papa Cantella's.

"Just thinking about my first game, sitting in the nosebleed seats, I never thought we'd be making the hot dogs that were in Dodger stadium," said Tony Cantella.

His father started the business back in 1980, when he noticed many vendors had hot dog carts, but not a sausage cart. So "Papa Cantella" started serving Italian sausages. Getting the Dodger dog contract was a dream come true.

"We knew our only play was to recreate the Dodger dog," said Tony. "We figured others would show their own branded products, but we knew being a Los Angeles company that our value was going to be our heritage and we could give that famous dog back to all the customers."

"Sourcing from local suppliers, local purveyors, is a mandate by the Dodger organization," said Mike Chalmers, Director of Supply Chain Strategy, Dodger Stadium.

But the previous manufacturer of the Dodger dog for 50 years, Farmer John, didn't share their recipe. Cantella's had to recreate it themselves.

"When we saw this opportunity we said 'yeah we can make it.' It feels great, you know, your heart starts pumping, having a hot dog in your hands, made in your company with your family, with your friends, everybody involved, it's just amazing," said Carlos Lopez, Papa Cantella's.

2.8 million dogs are sold at Dodger Stadium each season, which translates to roughly 23,000 a game.

Dodger dogs are never frozen. Papa Cantella's makes them to order and once they arrive at Dodger Stadium, they are boiled and then grilled.

Things can get tricky with the unpredictable schedule of the play-offs, but the company, like Dodger fans, are prepared, and hoping the team goes all the way.