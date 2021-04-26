Food & Drink

Dodger Dogs no longer made by Farmer John

EMBED <>More Videos

Dodger Dogs no longer made by Farmer John

The classic Dodger Dog we all know and love is about to get a change of recipe.

The Dodgers have confirmed their famous hot dogs will no longer feature Farmer John links. To generations of fans, the dogs weren't just Dodger Dogs, they were Farmer John Dodger Dogs.

In a statement, the parent company of Farmer John said they've signed a contract with the Los Angeles Football Club.

It is unclear who will replace Farmer John at Dodger Stadium, but one thing is clear: The Dodger Dogs aren't going away - just Farmer John.

Dodger Stadium has continued serving Dodger Dogs since reopening earlier this month.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinklos angeles countysportslos angeles dodgers
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
How to see early evening meteor shower peak Friday
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News