Neighbor describes horror of seeing Thousand Oaks girl, 16, mauled by pack of dogs

A Thousand Oaks man says he heard a scream and then saw five dogs attacking his neighbor, a 16-year-old girl, as she was on the ground.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- A witness is providing more details about what happened to a 16-year-old girl who was hospitalized after she was mauled by five large dogs in Thousand Oaks Sunday.

The man, who wanted to remain anonymous, says he heard his neighbor's five Cane Corso dogs in the front yard and saw as they attacked the teenager.

"I didn't think too much of it until we heard a little girl scream, and I jumped up and saw the girl on the ground with the dogs on top of her, and her mom was on top trying to shield her," the man said. "The dogs were just going at it."

The man was with his girlfriend at the time and says he went out to try and help, but then came running back after the dogs noticed him.

"I got half way out into the street... the dogs started coming after me. My girlfriend yelled at me to 'Come back in, come back in' and sure enough three of them chased me," he said. "I barely made it back into the gate without them catching me."

Authorities say the attack happened Sunday afternoon at a home in the 100 block of Manzanita Lane. The Ventura County Fire Department reported the dogs were still attacking the girl when they arrived but firefighters were able to scare them off by blasting sirens.

The girl was hospitalized in serious condition, but she's expected to survive. Her mother sustained some minor injuries.

VCFD added that the girl and dogs live at the same home. It's unknown what set off the dogs.

Video from the scene showed animal control officers removing the dogs from the home.

"I have nothing bad to say about the family or the dogs," the witness said. "It's the first time I've ever seen this."

No one was detained in connection with the attack, and the dogs are now in the custody of L.A. County Animal Control. Eyewitness News reached out to animal control officials to inquire about the fate of the dogs, but has not received a response.