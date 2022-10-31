Teen girl hospitalized after being attacked by several dogs in Thousand Oaks, authorities say

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- A teenage girl was hospitalized after she was attacked by several dogs in Thousand Oaks Sunday afternoon, authorities say.

The Ventura County Fire Department says six large dogs attacked the 16-year-old girl at a home in the 100 block of Manzanita Lane around 3:30 p.m.

When fire crews arrived, the dogs were still attacking her, but they were scared off by the first responders, according to VCFD.

The girl was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

VCFD added that the girl and dogs live at the same home.

Animal control has taken all six dogs.

