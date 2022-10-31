WATCH LIVE

Teen girl hospitalized after being attacked by several dogs in Thousand Oaks, authorities say

Monday, October 31, 2022 2:29AM
A teenage girl was hospitalized in serious condition after she was attacked by several dogs in Thousand Oaks Sunday afternoon, authorities say.

The Ventura County Fire Department says six large dogs attacked the 16-year-old girl at a home in the 100 block of Manzanita Lane around 3:30 p.m.

When fire crews arrived, the dogs were still attacking her, but they were scared off by the first responders, according to VCFD.

The girl was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

VCFD added that the girl and dogs live at the same home.

Animal control has taken all six dogs.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

