Dog is returned to owner after being stolen from Rubidoux mobile home park, allegedly by Spectrum worker

The day after surveillance video recorded a dog being stolen from a mobile home park in Rubidoux, allegedly by a Spectrum employee, the animal was returned to its owner.

RUBIDOUX, Calif. (KABC) -- The day after surveillance video recorded a dog being stolen from a mobile home park in Rubidoux, allegedly by a Spectrum employee, the animal was returned to its owner on Tuesday by a representative of the cable company.

"ANDREW IS HOME!!! Thank you to everyone for your support and help getting my baby back safely," Melissa Cortez said in a tweet, which included a photo of her smiling and holding her beloved pug.

Andrew was taken about 12:30 p.m. Monday after a man exited a Spectrum van and opened a gate to the yard where the 10-month-old dog was enclosed. The incident was captured on video by cameras mounted outside a neighbor's home.

Cortez said the pug was returned to her by a Spectrum senior director of security, who said the employee seen in the surveillance video has been placed on paid administrative leave.

"The Spectrum people just brought my baby back and I am beyond grateful that he is OK and safe, Cortez said in an interview. "That's what was important to me - just to get my baby back."

She recalled her reaction to seeing the surveillance video for the first time.

"It was horrifying," she said. "It's one thing when someone comes to your house to take your dog, it's another thing when you trust these type of people to come to your home."

The Spectrum security director, Bob Turnbull, said an investigation into the matter was ongoing.

"I can tell you Spectrum takes these things very seriously," Turnbull said. "And we don't wish this upon anyone."

Cortez said she plans to press charges.

"I want justice to be served," she said. "I'm not looking for anything but justice."
