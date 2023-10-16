On The Red Carpet Icons Celebrates Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton talks about her new book, 'Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones' and how her iconic style evolved over the years.

Living legend, Dolly Parton, sits down with George Pennacchio to talk about her life from songs, stage and screen.

LOS ANGELES -- Dolly Parton is a living legend. Having written over three thousand songs, which have earned her eleven Grammys, you would think the 77 year old would just sit back and smell the roses. Not Dolly, these days she's busier then ever.

First up a new book focusing on that all so special Dolly fashion!

"In this I talk about, you know, how I felt in the clothes, why I had it made, what was going on at the time and where I wore them, you know, in Hollywood or shows or movies. I think people find that fascinating." Parton recently said.

But a book is just the start of a busy 2023. Dolly also has a new album where she's teaming up with some of rock and roll's biggest names, including Elton John, Mick Fleetwood, and Paul McCartney.

"I called him and he said, I'd love to, because I've met him a few times, here and there," Parton said "and he said, he'd love to do it. And then after he did it, I thought, wow, wouldn't it be great to you, Ringo Starr playing the drums because that's the last of the Beatles. And he said, he'd be glad to."

So what is Dolly's secret to success? That's easy, it comes from within.

"I have a lot of inner confidence and I was always surrounded you know with good people."

For more on Dolly Parton's latest projects and a look back at an amazing career, watch the video above.