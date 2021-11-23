ABC7 Solutions

LAPD DART team handles domestic-violence calls with intervention, collaboration

EMBED <>More Videos

LAPD's DART team offers evolved approach to domestic violence

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In the city of Los Angeles, police officers respond to, on average, over 40,000 domestic violence calls per year - more than 100 every day.

Each of the LAPD's 21 geographic areas deploys a Domestic Abuse Response Team in the hope that early intervention can, among other things, reduce the likelihood of future domestic violence incidents.

The DART team for LAPD's 77th Division, which serves South Los Angeles and surrounding neighborhoods, works with The Jenesse Center, a nonprofit domestic violence intervention organization, offering victim support and safety by responding to the scene of domestic violence incidents.

The DART team in each division consists of one officer and one civilian advocate working four days a week, 10 hours per day.

"Domestic violence is seven days a week, 24/7," says LAPD officer John Calzada. "So not everyone is going to get a DART officer. But they should."

An initial call to 911 results in LAPD officers arriving to secure the area, which in many cases can escalate quickly from an already tense environment. But advocates like Paul Jung are not far behind, ready to guide the victim to a wide variety of assistance, from emergency shelter to counseling or legal support.

"For somebody to call the police, there has been violence," Jung says. "That's physical violence. So when we get there, we do see the ugly."

One woman who was a victim of domestic violence told Eyewitness News the DART program helped her long after the initial incident. DART officers and advocates with the Jenesse Center helped support her in court as she applied for a restraining order a year after the initial alleged abuse.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countylapddomestic violenceabc7 solutions
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
ABC7 SOLUTIONS
Accidental fentanyl poisoning kills 22-year-old college student
California's first-ever zero carbon home officially on the market
Stuf Storage offers convenient alternative to traditional storage
Energy solution: These prefabricated modular homes are self-powered
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Show More
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
More TOP STORIES News