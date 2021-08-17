Arts & Entertainment

Hollywood Walk of Fame Celebrates 'American Pie'' singer-songwriter Don McLean

HOLLYWOOD -- The Hollywood Walk of Fame welcomed its latest honoree to the famous walkway: singer-songwriter Don McLean. The unveiling of his star stands in connection with the 50th anniversary of his classic hit song, "American Pie.''

McLean reminisced about his early days in the industry, and thanked the producers and other musicians who helped him along the way... many of whom are also Walk of Fame honorees.

"This experience is very important to me, because of all the names that are listed here," said McLean. "I'm a big film buff and a record buff. I know some of the obscure producers and directors and I'm so honored."

The ceremony included an appearance by Grammy-winning song parodist "Weird Al'' Yankovic and a performance of "American Pie'' by the country a cappella group Home Free.
