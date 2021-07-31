Arts & Entertainment

Family, friends, a few dance moves highlight unveiling of Terry Crews' star on Walk of Fame

By
Terry Crews is latest Hollywood Walk of Fame honoree

HOLLYWOOD -- Terry Crews is known as one of the nicest guys in Hollywood. And to celebrate his 53rd birthday, Crews saw his star unveiled on the Walk of Fame.

"I appreciate this, and let me tell you the best is yet to come!" said Crews. "I am just getting started!"

The former football star turned actor and TV host clearly had a good time at the unveiling ceremony. He actually danced on his star on the famous sidewalk!

Most of his very large family came to Hollywood to show their support; most notably his 94-year old Grandmother Ermelle.

"America's Got Talent" judge Howie Mandel and Tichina Arnold, who portrayed the wife of Crews' character on the 2005-09 UPN and CW comedy "Everybody Hates Chris," helped celebrate the day with Crews and company.
