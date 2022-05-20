All Good News

A teenager living with Down Syndrome is breaking barriers, and using her platform to help others

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Graduation, prom, birthday celebration used to help others

WESTLAKE VILLAGE (KABC) -- For many teens, it is the biggest night of the year and for home schoolers it is no different. That includes Kennedy Garcia, who lives with Down syndrome and she is not letting it stop the celebration.

"We wrapped it into graduation, 18th birthday, prom for her friends. And it turned into this," said Kennedy's mother, Renee Garcia.

Kennedy is a social media influencer and she wanted to make this more than just a personal celebration. The event also raised money for Hearts of Joy International, an organization that provides lifesaving surgeries for Down syndrome infants overseas.

"Hearts of Joy comes in and provides the surgery and allows the healing to begin so these children can live long productive lives," said Cara Armstrong.

Many of the guests are active on social media, so the word is spreading fast.

"To know all these friends are showing up, for a bigger cause than just a party it's beautiful," said Kennedy's father, Frank Garcia.

Kennedy has a lot to celebrate and it is a message she wants to share.

"People with Down syndrome have such value and in developing countries Down syndrome is often seen as a curse. Down syndrome is not a curse it's beautiful thing. People live full lives and do important and amazing things," said Armstrong.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsbirthdaygraduationpromdown syndromefundraiserall good news
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
ALL GOOD NEWS
Longtime activist celebrated for her efforts in easing racial tensions
SoCal model with cerebral palsy inspires others to pursue their dreams
Spirit of giving: Norwalk students raise $12K for charities
LA Rams award 2 high schools equipment grants for academic performance
TOP STORIES
Driver must stand trial for deadly Tesla crash in Gardena, judge rules
Trump pays $110K fine, but must submit paperwork to end contempt
Celebrate National Streaming Day with Hulu for $1/month for 3 months
United cancels couple's flight, charges $4K more for same seats
Man killed in fire at recording studio in Hollywood, authorities say
LA County moves into higher risk category as COVID cases rise
IE school employee arrested for providing fentanyl to students
Show More
Wild shootout at Montebello 7-Eleven store caught on video
'Top Gun' house in Oceanside reopens as retro pie shop
Funerals begin for victims of Buffalo supermarket shooting
Disney celebrates National Streaming Day with drone show over DTLA
Montebello opens largest tiny home village in San Gabriel Valley
More TOP STORIES News