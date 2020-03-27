restaurant

Downtown LA's Mezcalero is keeping spirits alive amid coronavirus shutdown

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With California's new alcohol takeout and delivery mandate making it easier for bars and restaurants to sell cocktails, Downtown LA's Mezcalero is trying to provide a little fun and positivity for Angelenos stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic. They are now offering several of their most popular cocktails made fresh to-go.

"You can order cocktail packages and we're selling full bottles of alcohol now as part of the bar program. And of course our entire food menu is available on all of the platforms," said owner Jay Krymis.

Every drink is made to order with the same care and attention as if you were sitting at the bar. "We put a lot of work into what we do. A lot of fresh ingredients, spend a lot, a lot of time on these cocktails," beverage director Nathan McCollough said.

Despite trying to have fun, Krymis stressed the importance of supporting local businesses at a time like this: "So if you can support your local businesses--whether it's a restaurant, or bar or bakery or a dog walker, please help out."

Mezcalero currently offers four cocktail choices, and a michelada, as well as their full food menu for takeout and delivery.

Mezcalero
510 Broadway
Downtown Los Angeles
213.628.3337
mezcalerodtla.com
@mezcalerodtla
