Pizza champion Tony Gemignani releases new cookbook, 'The Pursuit of Pizza'

SAN FRANCISCO -- Pizza extraordinaire Tony Gemignani has released a brand-new cookbook, "The Pursuit of Pizza."

It is his fourth book and one that highlights recipes from world pizza champions. A rare title that Gemignani holds.

"And proceeds go to Make-A-Wish, which is very special," shared Gemignani.

Along with his work as an author, Tony is known as a renowned chef, restauranteur, and winner of 13 world titles in pizza making.

"Pizza is my favorite food...I loved it as a kid," recalled Gemignani. "I've been making it for 33 years...I want to get better at it, faster at it."

Tony grew up in the Bay Area, and his childhood helped shape his career in the kitchen.

"I grew up in Fremont, California and we were living on a farm," said Gemignani. "You'd go to your backyard and pick cherries, apricots, fava beans, lemons, limes. I brought that into my kitchen."

Today, you can pick up a gourmet slice of delicious farm-to-table pizza from his restaurant Tony's Pizza Napoletana in North Beach. You might also catch Tony's son Giovanni in the kitchen cooking up savory pies just like his dad!

"My son goes to work with me once in a while and makes pizzas, so he likes it," shared Gemignani. "He even goes without me and just makes pizzas, like 'No dad, I've got this.'"

He added, "I love North Beach, I'm Italian, I wanted to be here, I wanted to bring different pizza here. I wanted to bring something that's unique and build it."

For more information, visit here.

To purchase The Pursuit of Pizza, visit here.