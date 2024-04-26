OC mom and daughter want you to feel right at home at their restaurant, Heirloom a Modern Farmhouse

Leo Clancy and her daughter Brianne opened Heirloom a Modern Farmhouse in Huntington Beach after 30 years of working toward their goal.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Welcome to Heirloom a Modern Farmhouse in Huntington Beach, a restaurant that is ready to serve delicious food for any occasion.

At the restaurant you can expect floral arrangements, family photos and phenomenal food. Their goal is to make customers feel like they're right at home with the restaurant's intimate setting.

"We want people to come in and feel like they're in our home, that they're with friends and family," said co-owner, Leo Clancy.

Leo Clancy along with her daughter, Brianne Clancy, had been dreaming of opening up their own restaurant for 30 years.

Together, the mother and daughter duo worked hard to achieve their goal. That dream finally became a reality in 2018 when they were able to open their dream restaurant in their hometown.

Thanks to Executive Chef and co-owner, Brianne, who trained in France, Heirloom a Modern Farmhouse boasts a globally inspired menu.

They have a wide variety of entrees that customers can choose from their menu.

A few entrees include the sauteed shrimp and orzo special, the clams and mussels, crispy eggplant, a deliciously rich and hearty French onion soup, pan seared pork chop and ahi tuna paired with hot Italian sausage.

If you're looking for something lighter try their bright and beautiful "Just Beet It" beet salad.

Everything is seasonal and made from scratch.

Not only do they serve food, but the modern farmhouse is proving to be something of a modern matchmaker!

"(They've) had like first dates here and they're now engaged. And they come here on their anniversary," Brianne said.

"Five couples we've had that had their first dates here. It's a great date night spot," Leo added.

Leo and Brainne are lifelong Surf City locals.

"The Huntington beach community is amazing and they're like, 'You're not going down, we will be here for you,'" said Brianne.

Heirloom say no matter the occasion - date nights, birthdays or business - they'll be there to welcome you inside.

The mother and daughter duo are grateful for everyone that has walked through their doors to try their delicious entrees.

Heirloom a Modern Farmhouse is located at 18344 Beach Blvd. and opens at 5 p.m. for dinner, Tuesday through Saturday. They accept reservations and walk-ins.

