Thousands of protesters gather in downtown LA demanding an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Thousands of protesters took over downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, demanding an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates.Several groups, including two firefighter organizations and the "People's Convoy," participated in the protest at Grand Park, across from City Hall.Organizers are opposing several COVID-related bills that have been proposed in the state's Legislature.California has been easing masking and some vaccination requirements this year after more people got vaccinated and case numbers started dropping.But vaccinations are still required at many workplaces... and some protesters say it's not fair."It's really important for us to show our elected officials, our bureaucrats, that this is a powerful movement. We do have the numbers," said Nicole Dorfman."We don't care if you're vaxxed, unvaxxed, whatever, we don't care," added Josh Hamilton, from Feds for Medical Freedom-Ventura Chapter. "Just leave us alone, and we want to stay working."Both, L.A. County and the city of Los Angeles, require their workers, including firefighters, police officers and sheriff's deputies, to be fully vaccinated.