George Floyd

Mayor Eric Garcetti announces curfew for Downtown Los Angeles after violent protests over George Floyd death

Los Angeles was one of several cities across the U.S. where demonstrators again took to the streets to express outrage over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Mayor Eric Garcetti announced a curfew for Saturday night in Downtown Los Angeles after more than 500 people were arrested and five police officers were hurt overnight Friday amid violent protests over the death of George Floyd.

The curfew will be in place from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for the Downtown Los Angeles area between the 110 Freeway on the west, Alameda on the east, and the 10 Freeway on the south, and 101 Freeway on the north, the mayor said on Twitter.




Mayor Garcetti also announced all coronavirus testing centers are closed in Los Angeles due to safety concerns amid Saturday's protests.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, at least 500 people were taken into custody on suspicion of unlawful assembly, six for looting and four for miscellaneous crimes.

Mayor Garcetti's announcement came as thousands of protesters marched through the streets of the Fairfax District Saturday afternoon, expressing outrage over the death of Floyd, and prompting a massive response from LAPD.

The demonstration originated as an organized event at Pan Pacific Park, which attracted a large crowd that eventually spilled out onto nearby streets. The marchers made their way west on Third Street before gathering at the Fairfax Avenue intersection.

At least two patrol vehicles were set on fire during the protest.

Fairfax protest: Thousands of demonstrators march through LA, shutting down streets over George Floyd death
Thousands of protesters on marched through the streets of the Fairfax district, expressing outrage over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

