2 victims identified in shooting at underground New Year's Eve party in downtown LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The two people killed in a shooting at a New Year's Eve party in downtown Los Angeles, which left several others injured, have been identified.

The shooting happened at about 1 a.m. Monday at the intersection of South Santa Fe Avenue and Porter Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The department said the victims were attending a New Year's Eve celebration at an underground party when a fight broke out between several people resulting in a shooting.

Surveillance video captured near the scene shows dozens of partygoers running and taking cover as gunshots rang out.

The victims who died were identified as 24-year-old Deven Whitaker of L.A. and 26-year-old Miah Ladelle Banks of Azusa. Eight other people were wounded.

Investigators have not determined how many suspects were involved in the shooting, but they say dozens of rounds were fired.

No arrests have been made.

Mayor Karen Bass on Tuesday released the following statement about the deadly shooting: "On behalf of the entire City, I want to extend my condolences to those impacted by the mass shooting over the holiday weekend in Downtown Los Angeles. The Office of Community Safety has worked around the clock since the incident with community interventionists as well as with the Los Angeles Police Department to provide support for those impacted and to hold those responsible accountable. In the coming week, I will be meeting with survivors, community leaders as well as with interventionists to discuss proactive ways we can work to ensure that all Angelenos are safe. Eliminating gun violence in our communities remains a top priority of my administration."