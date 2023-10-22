Thousands of people gathered in downtown Los Angeles for a rally supporting Palestinian citizens as the war between Israel and Hamas rages on.

Thousands rally in downtown LA in support of Palestinian people

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A rally supporting Palestinian citizens was held in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday.

Thousands gathered in Pershing Square chanting for the end of what they call the Israeli occupation and genocide.

It was just one of many rallies in support of Palestinian people taking place across the nation.

Israeli warplanes have conducted airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since Israel declared war on Hamas following a brazen attack on October 7 by Hamas militants that killed at least 1,400 people.

