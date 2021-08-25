LAPD seeking public's help identifying suspect caught on video stabbing man at business

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in a violent stabbing that was caught on video.Earlier this month, police say the suspect entered a business in the 600 block of South Broadway in downtown L.A., approached a man and quickly stabbed him in his abdomen.The victim, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital and later released.The suspect is described as a man in his 30s with medium length black hair, weighing approximately 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue button up long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and possibly hiking boots.Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at (213) 996-1846 or (877) 527-3247.