LAPD seeking public's help identifying suspect caught on video stabbing man at business

Earlier this month, police say the suspect entered a business in the 600 block of South Broadway in downtown L.A., approached a man and quickly stabbed him in his abdomen.
The victim, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital and later released.
The suspect is described as a man in his 30s with medium length black hair, weighing approximately 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue button up long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and possibly hiking boots.
Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at (213) 996-1846 or (877) 527-3247.