LAPD seeking public's help identifying suspect caught on video stabbing man at business

EMBED <>More Videos

LAPD searching for stabbing suspect in attack caught on video

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in a violent stabbing that was caught on video.

Earlier this month, police say the suspect entered a business in the 600 block of South Broadway in downtown L.A., approached a man and quickly stabbed him in his abdomen.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital and later released.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s with medium length black hair, weighing approximately 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue button up long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and possibly hiking boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at (213) 996-1846 or (877) 527-3247.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
downtown lalos angeleslos angeles countyman injuredlapdcaught on videostabbinginvestigation
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
J&J booster shot generates huge spike in antibodies, company says
Here's when most Californians can expect another stimulus check
Millions of Californians about to lose unemployment benefits
Man pictured on Nirvana 'Nevermind' album cover as baby sues band
Delta Air Lines will make unvaccinated employees pay charge
COVID-19 vaccine less protective against delta, lowers risk: CDC
Sherman Oaks water main break prompts concern for road collapse
Show More
1 killed, 2 injured in Anaheim truck crash
US troops must get shots ASAP, defense secretary says
Video shows shark swim next to 11-year-old girl at Myrtle Beach
Supreme Court orders 'Remain in Mexico' policy reinstated
Ventura County moves into worst drought category
More TOP STORIES News