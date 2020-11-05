DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- All lanes of the northbound 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles was completely shut down early Thursday morning following a car crash that left one person dead.
The crash was reported just before 5 a.m. near Alameda Street, according to the California Highway Patrol, but details about the incident were not immediately available.
Northbound lanes of the freeway were expected to reopen around 7 a.m., but traffic could be seen piling up as authorities conducted their investigation.
The 101 Freeway could serve as an alternative route for drivers in the area.The southbound lanes were not affected.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as information becomes available.
All northbound lanes of 101 Fwy shut down following fatal crash in downtown LA
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More