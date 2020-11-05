All northbound lanes of 101 Fwy shut down following fatal crash in downtown LA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- All lanes of the northbound 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles was completely shut down early Thursday morning following a car crash that left one person dead.The crash was reported just before 5 a.m. near Alameda Street, according to the California Highway Patrol, but details about the incident were not immediately available.Northbound lanes of the freeway were expected to reopen around 7 a.m., but traffic could be seen piling up as authorities conducted their investigation.The 101 Freeway could serve as an alternative route for drivers in the area.The southbound lanes were not affected.