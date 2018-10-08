Dr. Pepper reimburses family for tickets after toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash

Sandra Bookman has the story.

Dr. Pepper will reimburse a family after a toddler accidentally shredded an envelope containing more than a thousand dollars.

The Belnap family had been saving up to pay back relatives for University of Utah football tickets.

They had put the money in an envelope. Their two-year-old son who helps his mom shred junk mail got his hands on that envelope and shredded the cash.

Little Leo's parents posted about the incident on social media and it soon went viral.

Leo's parents say even though they were upset, they couldn't help but laugh at the situation.

"Most people they say, 'Oh, a kid drew crayon on the wall or something.' I've never heard of a kid shredding a grand," Ben Belnap said.
