The Belnap family had been saving up to pay back relatives for University of Utah football tickets.
They had put the money in an envelope. Their two-year-old son who helps his mom shred junk mail got his hands on that envelope and shredded the cash.
Little Leo's parents posted about the incident on social media and it soon went viral.
So me and my wife had been saving up to pay for our @Utah_Football tickets in cash. We pulled our money out yesterday to pay my mom for the season... Well we couldn’t find the envelope until my wife checked the shredder. Yup. 2 year old shredded $1,060. pic.twitter.com/93R9BWAVDE— BB (@Benbelnap) October 2, 2018
Leo's parents say even though they were upset, they couldn't help but laugh at the situation.
"Most people they say, 'Oh, a kid drew crayon on the wall or something.' I've never heard of a kid shredding a grand," Ben Belnap said.