Driver accused of deliberately hitting 8 people with car in Sunnyvale, officials say

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- A car plowed into a group of pedestrians in Sunnyvale, California Tuesday night, and police say the crash may have been intentional.The crash happened at El Camino Real and Sunnyvale Saratoga Road. Eight victims were taken to the hospital, some with serious injuries. The driver was arrested.Around 6:40 p.m., a man in a dark sedan was seen by witnesses speeding through the busy intersection before plowing through the group of people.The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said the group was possibly targeted by the driver, a man who they believe purposely turned into the group while driving full speed."Looks like it might have been an intentional act," Capt. Jim Choi with Sunnyvale DPS said. "All of that is under investigation at this time. The driver is in custody."The youngest victim is a 13-year-old girl, the rest are believed to be adults. DPS said some victims suffered serious injuries.Witnesses said the driver made no effort to stop."We do have witness statements that show that vehicle did not attempt to slow down or brake," Choi added. "And the scene itself doesn't show any evidence of braking."The crime scene extends about a half a block down El Camino Real. Those who live in the area said it's a busy intersection surrounded by homes and businesses.Shanelle Fioretti told KGO-TV, "People are just walking to get to these restaurants and food places and grocery stores, rather than getting in their car and driving there."It's unclear whether the driver knew any of the victims. Investigators are looking into a possible motive, and whether alcohol or drugs played a role."It's very unusual. The city of Sunnyvale is a very safe city," Choi added. "So, to hear about a tragedy like this, it's just unheard of."