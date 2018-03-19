A 19-year-old was arrested for reckless driving after striking four student pedestrians with his pickup truck near Paramount High School, officials said.The incident was reported just after 3 p.m. at Downey and Rosecrans avenues, which is in front of the school.Police say the Chevrolet Silverado truck was driven by a 19-year-old who was speeding and trying to pass another vehicle when he ran into the pedestrians.The driver was arrested on felony charges of reckless driving.Two of the four patients were brought to a trauma center.