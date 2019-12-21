u.s. & world

Woman hit girl with SUV because she believed she was Mexican: Police

CLIVE, Iowa -- A Des Moines woman was charged with attempted murder after she told police that she intentionally ran over a 14-year-old girl because she believed the teenager was Mexican, authorities said Friday.

Natalia Miranda suffered a concussion and severe bruising in the attack but is expected to make a full recovery.

Clive Police Chief Mike Venema said Friday during a news conference that Nicole Marie Poole Franklin, 42, admitted to steering her SUV onto a sidewalk on Dec. 9 in the suburban Des Moines community and running over the teenager, who was walking to school to watch a basketball game. Franklin then fled the scene.

Franklin made several derogatory statements about Latinos during a police interview in which she admitted she intentionally ran over the teenager, police said.

"I want to say in the strongest terms possible that there is no place in our community ... for this type of hatred or violence," Venema said.

Natalia was hospitalized for two days.

"I don't remember the impact," the teenager told Des Moines television station KCCI in the days after the crash. "I just remember the car coming at me."

Franklin was already in jail on a separate assault charge when police interviewed her about the hit-and-run. In the assault case, which also occurred on Dec. 9, she's accused of making racist remarks to a West Des Moines convenience store clerk and customers and throwing items at the clerk.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
iowahit and runchildren hit by carchild injuredracismu.s. & worldhit and run accidentcrash
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Friend of slain mom leaves Harris Co. jail with Austin police
What we know about Austin mom and her baby
'Mob Wives' star Drita D'Avanzo, husband arrested at NYC home
Deadly listeria outbreak linked to hard-boiled eggs: CDC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect taken into custody after pursuit across SoCal
Family sues Riverside frat over son's death
SoCal church to pay off $5.3M in medical debt for thousands living in poverty
Friend of slain mom leaves Harris Co. jail with Austin police
Breast enhancement surgery leaves teen with severe brain damage
3.5-magnitude earthquake strikes near Ridgecrest area
Mayor Pete tackles Latino issues in SoCal campaign stop
Show More
K-9 takes down stalking suspect after chase ends in Corona
Angélica María becomes US citizen for a 2nd time
Investigation underway after body found on shore of Malibu Lagoon
Busiest travel day of the year still to come at LAX
Trump blasts Christian magazine that called for his removal
More TOP STORIES News