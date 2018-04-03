Chase suspect in custody after allegedly trying to run down officers in Los Angeles County

A stolen car suspect, who police said is also responsible for an assault with a deadly weapon on an officer, was apprehended after leading authorities on a chase through Los Angeles County. (Loudlabs)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A stolen car suspect, who police said was also responsible for an assault with a deadly weapon on an officer, was taken into custody after leading authorities on a two-hour chase through Los Angeles County on Monday night.

Officers were staked out at 67th Street and Victoria Avenue in South Los Angeles about 10:30 p.m. to watch a vehicle, which was reported stolen.

After officers stepped out of a patrol unit, the woman rammed the vehicle before fleeing, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said. No one was injured.

A pursuit ensued and made its way through Inglewood, then north through Ladera Heights and eventually the suspect got onto the northbound 405 Freeway and headed toward the San Fernando Valley.

The suspect weaved into different lanes on the freeway, which was scarce with traffic, driving through Sherman Oaks and Van Nuys.

Eventually, the woman transitioned onto the northbound 110 Freeway and then westbound on the 10 Freeway as several law enforcement vehicles stretched out behind her vehicle.

As the driver continued trying to evade police, they made their way back onto the northbound 405 Freeway.

The chase continued into the evening and appeared to be circling the same route. At some point, authorities tried deploying spike strips to stop the car.

The pursuit ended about 12:30 a.m. when the woman exited her vehicle and was taken into custody at gunpoint. Her name was not immediately released.
