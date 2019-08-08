Driver killed after car goes airborne, crashes into Arcadia flower shop

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver was killed after crashing into a flower store in Arcadia early Thursday morning, police said.

The driver was only occupant in the vehicle when it crashed into the business on 30 Las Tunas Drive at approximately 3:15 a.m., according to Arcadia police.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Video from the scene showed the car's front end lodged into the building and positioned sideways, with the back end sticking out of the building.

It was not immediately clear how the crash happened. Firefighters and police were at the scene.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
