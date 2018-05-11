Driver slams into as many as 7 parked vehicles in Granada Hills; no arrest made

A speeding driver suffered minor injuries early Friday morning when a pickup truck slammed into a row of vehicles parked along a sidewalk in Granada Hills. (RMG News)

A speeding driver suffered minor injuries early Friday morning when a pickup truck slammed into a row of vehicles parked along a sidewalk in Granada Hills, authorities said.

The incident occurred shortly before 1 a.m. on Hayvenhurst Avenue, near Devonshire Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers responded to the scene and discovered multiple vehicles damaged, including the motorist's mangled truck.

According to the LAPD, the driver was not suspected of driving under the influence and was not arrested.

Despite sustaining an arm injury, the driver declined to be transported to a hospital for treatment.
