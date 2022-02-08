Drone pilots face $30,000 fine if they fly near SoFi Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday

The temporary flight restriction will be in effect Sunday from 2:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and covers an area that stretches as far out as Chino Hills: anywhere within a 30-nautical-mile radius (34.5 miles) of SoFi Stadium, and up to an altitude of 18,000 feet.
Drone Pilots: The @LACity area will be a #NoDroneZone during the @NFL @SuperBowl. Drones are prohibited within a 30-mile radius of @SoFiStadium on game day. Learn more at https://t.co/r6dFfgcygb. #SuperBowlLVI pic.twitter.com/0xrh70pMDT— FAA Drone Zone (@FAADroneZone) February 2, 2022
The FAA said in an alert Wednesday that violators of the "No Drone Zone" could face a fine of up to $30,000, criminal prosecution and confiscation of their drone.
FAA drone expert Kevin Morris said there's an additional concern of drones flying in the area considering how close Los Angeles International Airport is to the stadium.
Further information about all drone restrictions can be found on the "FAA's Safety Plan for Super Bowl LVI" page.
Motorists who travel near SoFi Stadium should also plan to encounter street closures and lane restrictions beginning later this week.
Here is a list of planned street restrictions in the area:
-- Yukon Avenue from Century Boulevard to Stadium Drive will close from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.
-- Lanes will be restricted on Prairie Avenue from Victory Street to Touchdown Drive from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday.
-- Stadium Drive from Doty Avenue to the entrance of the Panhandle Lot will be closed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.
-- Northbound lanes of Prairie from Century to Arbor Vitae Street will be closed from 1 a.m. Sunday to 2 a.m. Monday.
-- Century Boulevard from Yukon to Airport Boulevard will have lane closures from 7 a.m. Sunday to 2 a.m. Monday.
-- The curb lane of 98th Street from Bellanca Avenue to just east of Flying Food Group will be closed from 7 a.m. Sunday to 2 a.m. Monday.
-- Kareem Court will be restricted from Manchester Avenue to Pincay Drive from 10 a.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. Monday.
-- Lane closures will be in place on Manchester Avenue from Prairie to Crenshaw Boulevard from 4 p.m. Sunday to 2 a.m. Monday.
-- Pincay Drive from Prairie Avenue to Kareem Court will be restricted all day Sunday until 2 a.m. Monday.
-- Northbound lanes of Prairie Avenue from 106th Street to Century Boulevard will be restricted from 4 p.m. Sunday until 2 a.m. Monday.
City News Service contributed to this report.