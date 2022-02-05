Sports

Watch live Sunday: Here's how the LA Rams and SoFi Stadium are preparing for Super Bowl LVI

LA Rams, SoFi Stadium in the spotlight for Super Bowl LVI

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- SoFi Stadium and the Los Angeles region are getting ready for their moment in the spotlight as they host the Rams and Bengals for Super Bowl LVI.

ABC7's Rob Fukuzaki and Curt Sandoval will be live from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Sunday, Feb. 6 to talk about the big game.

You can watch "Rams House: Los Angeles in the Spotlight" at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7 or wherever you stream ABC7 Los Angeles.

You can also find this and other Rams and 49ers streaming content by downloading our app on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or Android TV.

