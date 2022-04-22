drunk driving

Tennessee bill requires drunk drivers to pay child support to children of victims

EMBED <>More Videos

TN bill requires drunk drivers to pay child support if parents killed

In Tennessee, a bill that requires drunk drivers to pay child support for their victims' children is on the way to the governor's desk.

Known as "Ethan, Hailey and Bentley's Law," courts can determine the amount of child support on a case-by-case basis, depending on the circumstances surrounding the child's living guardians.

The bill requires anyone convicted of vehicular homicide due to intoxication, or aggravated vehicular homicide, when the victim is the parent of a minor child, to pay restitution for each child until they are 18 and have graduated high school.

The law was named after two cases involving Tennessee children whose parents were killed by drunk drivers.

If a defendant is unable to pay while incarcerated, they will have one year after their release to begin payment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicstennesseelegislationdrunk driving deathdrunk drivinglawsu.s. & worlddrinkingdwi
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
DRUNK DRIVING
Family mourns IE couple planning wedding killed by alleged DUI driver
2 killed by suspected drunk driver who was fleeing from police
Teen driver charged after car donuts lead to 16-year-old's death
Drunk pilot pulled off JetBlue flight at NY airport, police say
TOP STORIES
LA County reinstates mask mandate aboard public transit, LAX
Kris Jenner says daughter Kylie told her of Blac Chyna death threats
California Senate OKs lower standard for indoor water use
Wildlife crossing over 101 Freeway to break ground for Earth Day
SoCal mountains to see chance of light showers ahead of weekend
Target store roof partially collapses amid rainfall in Alhambra
Parents arrested after infant dies from alcohol poisoning
Show More
Heard's lawyer focuses on Depp's texts: 'Let's burn Amber'
Street corner destroyed in '92 LA uprising set to get new life
LA ranks No. 1 in ozone pollution, new report finds
$2.2 million Powerball ticket sold in Riverside County still unclaimed
Possible mass graves near Mariupol shown in satellite images
More TOP STORIES News