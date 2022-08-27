DTLA Proud Festival returns this weekend with performances by rapper Big Freedia and more

DOWNTOWN LA (KABC) -- The DTLA PROUD Festival is back this weekend and several big names are expected to take part, including rapper Big Freedia.

The New Orleans bounce music artist was most recently featured in Beyonce's new hit song "Break My Soul."

"It's Pride in downtown L.A. We gonna turn it all the way up. We gonna have people on the dance floor and ready to do what they came to do and that's party," Big Freedia said.

This year, the festival made a new home for the LGBTQIA+ community at Grand Park. It was previously held at neighboring park, Pershing Square.

ABC7 is proud to be a sponsor of the event, taking place Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 27-28.

The weekend festivities will transform the entire space at Grand Park as the event will span from the Music Center on Grand Avenue to Los Angeles City Hall on Spring Street.

For the first time, the DTLA PROUD Festival will be free for all ages to attend.

Three blocks of Grand Park will feature curated programming; with special intention and effort on segments of the community that often go underrepresented.

They are introducing a new shared space for parents and queer families and will also feature programming for people of color, trans, non-binary and femme communities.

The theme this year is "We are here, we are queer, and we aren't going anywhere!" and organizers want to emphasize that their fight is not over.

Their mission is to create safe spaces and experiences to celebrate queer love and representation.

On Saturday, organizers will announce details on DTLA PROUD's new community center space. A.R.T. (Accessibility, Representation, Thrive) will be opening in late Fall 2022.

This new space will all allow the nonprofit organization to be active 365 days a year and to be a resource and outlet for the LGBTQIA+ community in the downtown area.

